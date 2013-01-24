Hjemmeside
HeartStart AED Training Supplies

HeartStart FRx Trainer

AED Training Supplies

First responders train to act with speed and confidence. Practice with the HeartStart FRx Trainer to hone sudden cardiac arrest response skills.

Specifikationer

Product Specifications
Batteries
  • 4 AA cells
Dimensions
  • 2.8" H x 8.3" W x 8.3" D in
Kit contents
  • HeartStart Trainer comes with nylon carrying case, one set of Adult Training Pads and one External Manikin Adapter Strip for use with standard manikins.
Weight with batteries
  • 2 lb
Training scripts
  • Eight preconfigured scripts based on common training scenarios

