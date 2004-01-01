Søgeord

Pulse Oximetry Module M1020B

Pulse Oximetry Module

Find lignende produkter

The IntelliVue Pulse Oximetry Module is for use with IntelliVue Patient Monitors MP40-MP90 and MX500-MX850. The module allows non-invasive measurement of arterial oxygenation saturation using light transmitted through tissue.

Kontakt os

Specifikationer

Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2, EN 60601-1-2
Compatible Host Devices
Compatible Host Devices
Compatible with the following Philips patient monitoring systems
  • IntelliVue MX500 in internal slots
  • IntelliVue MX550 in internal slots
  • IntelliVue MX700 via FMS-4 or FMS-8
  • IntelliVue MX800 via FMS-4 or FMS-8
  • IntelliVue MX750 via FMX-4
  • IntelliVue MX850 via FMX-4
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Max Weight
  • 0.3 kg (0.7 lb)
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm (1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in)
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Operating Temperature Range
  • 0–45°C (32–113°F)
Storage Temperature Range
  • -40–70°C (-40°–158°F)
Operating Humidity Range
  • 95% RH max. at 40°C (104°F)
Storage Humidity Range
  • 90% RH max. at 65°C (150°F)
Operating Altitude Range
  • Up to 4600 m (15000 ft)
Storage Altitude Range
  • Up to 15300 m (50000 ft)
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2, EN 60601-1-2
Compatible Host Devices
Compatible Host Devices
Compatible with the following Philips patient monitoring systems
  • IntelliVue MX500 in internal slots
  • IntelliVue MX550 in internal slots
  • IntelliVue MX700 via FMS-4 or FMS-8
  • IntelliVue MX800 via FMS-4 or FMS-8
  • IntelliVue MX750 via FMX-4
  • IntelliVue MX850 via FMX-4
See all specifications
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2, EN 60601-1-2
Compatible Host Devices
Compatible Host Devices
Compatible with the following Philips patient monitoring systems
  • IntelliVue MX500 in internal slots
  • IntelliVue MX550 in internal slots
  • IntelliVue MX700 via FMS-4 or FMS-8
  • IntelliVue MX800 via FMS-4 or FMS-8
  • IntelliVue MX750 via FMX-4
  • IntelliVue MX850 via FMX-4
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Max Weight
  • 0.3 kg (0.7 lb)
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm (1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in)
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Operating Temperature Range
  • 0–45°C (32–113°F)
Storage Temperature Range
  • -40–70°C (-40°–158°F)
Operating Humidity Range
  • 95% RH max. at 40°C (104°F)
Storage Humidity Range
  • 90% RH max. at 65°C (150°F)
Operating Altitude Range
  • Up to 4600 m (15000 ft)
Storage Altitude Range
  • Up to 15300 m (50000 ft)

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.