IntelliVue Portable/bedside patient monitor

IntelliVue MX550

Portable/bedside patient monitor

The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.

  • *Requires IntelliBridge interface port(s). For device compatibility, see the latest IntelliBridge EC10 external device compatibility list.

