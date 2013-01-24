Hjemmeside
Philips - Klik her for at navigere til hjemmesiden

Søgeord

IntelliVue Patient monitor

IntelliVue MX100

Patient monitor

Find lignende produkter

The MX100 is a flexible, reliable way to monitor patients on the move - and at the bedside - with a single, portable, stand-alone monitor, It is small and light, yet offers a broad, scalable set of clinical measurements. This rugged, battery-powered device features a built-in 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen and familiar smartphone-like operation for ease of use.

Kontakt os

Media Gallery

Features
Easy to use

Easy to use

An intuitive 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen with a familiar smartphone-style operation makes the IntelliVue MX100 fast to learn and easy to use. Simply swipe your fingers through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. You can also customize each screen to display exactly what you want to see.
Rugged and ready

Rugged and ready

The MX100 is built with a sturdy structural design, robust housing, and its medical-grade display features Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass². A solid, ergonomic handle makes the MX100 easy to carry, while protecting both the display and measurement connectors. It is all designed to help ease the burden of equipment downtime and associated repair costs.
Support for infection control cleaning protocols

Support for infection control cleaning protocols

Any equipment that comes into contact with your patients must meet your organization’s highest standards for infection control. That is why every MX100 surface is made from innovative, chemical-resistant materials – including the Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display. You can use aggressive disinfectants³ without damaging your monitors.
Protecting your investment

Protecting your investment

A common IntelliVue monitoring interface across every department and level of care helps reduce the need for training. The MX100 is compatible with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, Patient Information Center, clinical network infrastructure, and other monitoring components⁴ easing it's incorporation into your existing monitoring systems.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Hvad betyder det?
Final CEE consent
  • 1. Please consult your Philips sales representative about the use of either an existing wireless network (802.11), or the IntelliVue Smart-Hopping network.
  • 2. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit.
  • 3. See the IntelliVue MX100 Instructions for Use for a complete list of recommended agents.
  • 4. Provides over 6 years of backwards compatibility with Patient Information Center hardware (may require software upgrade).
  • 5. ECG/Resp, FAST SpO₂, NBP every 15min, Brightness set to Optimum

Media Gallery

Features
Easy to use

Easy to use

An intuitive 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen with a familiar smartphone-style operation makes the IntelliVue MX100 fast to learn and easy to use. Simply swipe your fingers through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. You can also customize each screen to display exactly what you want to see.
Rugged and ready

Rugged and ready

The MX100 is built with a sturdy structural design, robust housing, and its medical-grade display features Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass². A solid, ergonomic handle makes the MX100 easy to carry, while protecting both the display and measurement connectors. It is all designed to help ease the burden of equipment downtime and associated repair costs.
Support for infection control cleaning protocols

Support for infection control cleaning protocols

Any equipment that comes into contact with your patients must meet your organization’s highest standards for infection control. That is why every MX100 surface is made from innovative, chemical-resistant materials – including the Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display. You can use aggressive disinfectants³ without damaging your monitors.
Protecting your investment

Protecting your investment

A common IntelliVue monitoring interface across every department and level of care helps reduce the need for training. The MX100 is compatible with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, Patient Information Center, clinical network infrastructure, and other monitoring components⁴ easing it's incorporation into your existing monitoring systems.

Specifikationer

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 1.4 kg (3.1 lb) incl. options, battery pack and handle
Size (with handle)
  • 249 x 97 x 111 mm (9.8. x 3.8 x 4.4 in)
Display
Display
Description
  • Active matrix color LCD display with capacitive multi-touch screen
Size
  • 15.5cm (6.1in)
Resolution
  • 1024 x 480
Number of measurement waves
  • up to 5
Supported screen orientations
  • 0° / 90° / 180°
Screen
  • Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass
Measurements
Measurements
Basic
  • ECG,
  • SpO₂ (choice of Philips FAST-SpO₂, Nellcor OxiMax SpO₂, Masimo rainbow SET SpO₂),
  • Respiration,
  • NiBP
Optional:
  • 2 invasive pressures, CO₂
With IntelliVue measurement extensions
  • Up to 4 Invasive Pressures and 2 temperatures;
  • Covidien Microstream CO₂;
  • Repironics Mainstream CO₂ or LoFlo sidestream CO₂
Battery
Battery
Capacity
  • 5 hours (basic configuration⁵)
Ruggedness
Ruggedness
Disinfection
  • Highly disinfectant-resistant surface materials
Mechanical ruggedness
  • 7M3

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Related products

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Hvad betyder det?
Final CEE consent
  • 1. Please consult your Philips sales representative about the use of either an existing wireless network (802.11), or the IntelliVue Smart-Hopping network.
  • 2. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit.
  • 3. See the IntelliVue MX100 Instructions for Use for a complete list of recommended agents.
  • 4. Provides over 6 years of backwards compatibility with Patient Information Center hardware (may require software upgrade).
  • 5. ECG/Resp, FAST SpO₂, NBP every 15min, Brightness set to Optimum

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand