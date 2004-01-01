Søgeord

19-inch Wall Channel

MR Patient Care

Find lignende produkter

Allows 989803179291 Wall Arm to be mounted to a wall.

Kontakt os

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 865471 (Expression IP5) 866162 (Portal 5000)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803179291 Wall Arm, 16
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.230 kg
CE Certified
  • No
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 865471 (Expression IP5) 866162 (Portal 5000)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803179291 Wall Arm, 16
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.230 kg
CE Certified
  • No
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.