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Ultrasound
L15-7io Transducer
L15-7io Transducer
Broadband compact linear array transducer
Ultrasound
L15-7io Transducer
Broadband compact linear array transducer
Ultrasound
Learn more about the Philips L15-7io broadband compact linear array transducer in the specification table below.
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Broadband technology
15 - 7 MHz frequency range
Linear array type
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
15 - 7 MHz
Array Type
Linear
Aperture
23 mm
Field of view
N/A
Volume of field of view
N/A
Applications
Vascular, MSK, Small Parts, Superficial, Surgical
Biopsy capable
No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Philips - L15-7io Broadband compact linear array transducer - Philips