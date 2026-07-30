Philips sector array transesophageal transducer with an 7 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW doppler, color doppler, XRES, harmonic imaging and M-mode.
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Broadband technology
7 - 3 MHz frequency range
Sector array type
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
48
Frequency range
7 - 3 MHz
Array Type
Sector
Aperture
Proprietary
Field of view
90°
Applications
Pediatric and adult TEE applications: patients > 3.5 kg (7.7 lb)
Biopsy capable
No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.