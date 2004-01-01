Søgeord

D5cwc Transducer

Non-imaging transducer

Find lignende produkter

Learn more about the Philips D5cwc Transducer non-imaging transducer in the specification table below.

Kontakt os

Media Gallery

Features
Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging
Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -
Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -
  • Technology: Non-imaging
  • Number of elements: -
  • Frequency range: -
See all features
Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging
Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -
Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Specifikationer

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Non-imaging
Number of elements
  • -
Frequency range
  • -
Array Type
  • -
Aperture
  • -
Field of view
  • -
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • Dedicated 5 MHz continuous wave Doppler
Applications
  • Deep venous and arterial applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Non-imaging
Number of elements
  • -
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Non-imaging
Number of elements
  • -
Frequency range
  • -
Array Type
  • -
Aperture
  • -
Field of view
  • -
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • Dedicated 5 MHz continuous wave Doppler
Applications
  • Deep venous and arterial applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.