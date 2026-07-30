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Ultrasound
D2tcd Transducer
D2tcd Transducer
Doppler imaging transducer
Ultrasound
D2tcd Transducer
Doppler imaging transducer
Ultrasound
Learn more about the Philips D2tcd Doppler imaging transducer in the specification table below.
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Doppler imaging technology
2 MHz frequency range
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Doppler imaging
Frequency range
2 MHz
Modes
Dedicated 2 MHz pulsed wave Doppler
Applications
Transcranial Doppler applications
Biopsy capable
No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Philips - D2tcd Doppler imaging transducer - Philips