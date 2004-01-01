Søgeord

S8-3t Transducer

Sector array transducer

Learn more about the Philips S8-3t sector array transducer in the specification table below.

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 32
Frequency range
  • 8-3 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector
Field of view
  • 90°
Applications
  • Pediatric and adult TEE applications: patients > 2.5 kb (5.5 lb)
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
