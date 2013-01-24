Hjemmeside
Philips - Klik her for at navigere til hjemmesiden

Søgeord

Ny
eL18-4 EMT Ultra-broadband linear array with PureWave crystal technology

eL18-4 EMT

Ultra-broadband linear array with PureWave crystal technology

Find lignende produkter

The Philips eL18-4 EMT transducer, has a built-in electromagnetic tracking (EMT) coil that allows tracking of the transducer in space used for Fusion and Navigation or for the Philips Anatomical Intelligence for Breast (AI Breast) software feature. For AI Breast the integrated EM tracking coil in conjunction with a speciality mattress and tabletop field generator is used for used for breast screening exams while preserving superb image quality for full diagnostic studies. Learn more about the eL18-4 EMT ultra-broadband linear array transducer in the specification table below.

Kontakt os

Specifikationer

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Ultra-broadband, PureWave
Number of elements
  • 1920
Frequency range
  • 22-2 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Modes
  • Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, Variable XRES, harmonic imaging, contrast, Panoramic, and MicroFlow imaging
Applications
  • High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, musculoskeletal, bowel, pediatric, and OB imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for advamced MSK, breat and vascular venous TSP.
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Ultra-broadband, PureWave
Number of elements
  • 1920
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Ultra-broadband, PureWave
Number of elements
  • 1920
Frequency range
  • 22-2 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Modes
  • Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, Variable XRES, harmonic imaging, contrast, Panoramic, and MicroFlow imaging
Applications
  • High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, musculoskeletal, bowel, pediatric, and OB imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for advamced MSK, breat and vascular venous TSP.
Biopsy capable
  • Yes

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.