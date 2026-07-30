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Ultrasound
mC7-2 Transducer
mC7-2 Transducer
Designed to elevate the user experience
Ultrasound
mC7-2 Transducer
Designed to elevate the user experience
Ultrasound
Transducer uniquely designed for abdominal and interventional procedures
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Technical support
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at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Broadband technology
7 - 2 MHz frequency range
Curvey array type
Specifications
Specifications
Type of array
Micro Convex
Number of elements
128
Scanplane aperture
26.5 mm
Field of view
122
Broadband frequency range
7-2 MHz
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.