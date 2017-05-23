Søgeord

Defibrillator Cabinet (Basic)

Cabinet for HeartStart AED. Basic audible siren alarm. No visual alarm. No connectivity to building’s security system

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304, M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A, M5066A, M5067A, 861388, 861389
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 5.896 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cabinet per package
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

