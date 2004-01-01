Søgeord

The rechargeable battery solution helps reduce cost-per-use and is intended for organizations that frequently use the FR3.

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Battery Life
  • 300 charge-discharge cycles
Recyclable
  • Yes
Capacity
  • 100 shocks/ 3.5 hours monitoring time - typical
Use with Philips Equipment
  • FR3 861388, 861389
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 861394
Sealed
  • Yes
Water Resistant
  • Yes
Battery Power
  • 10.8 V
Package Weight
  • 0.23 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 4 months from full charge to needing recharge - minimum
CE Certified
  • Yes
Battery Insertion Test
  • Yes/ User initiated test
Battery Pack Standby Life
  • 3 years minimum
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

