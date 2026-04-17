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ECG
DigiTrak XT
DigiTrak XT
Patient Cable (Lead Set)
ECG
DigiTrak XT
Patient Cable (Lead Set)
ECG
A 36in/91.44cm-long patient cable (lead set) for use with the DigiTrak XT Holter recorder.
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Documentation
Brochure
Diagnostic cardiology supplies catalog
(2.35 MB)
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Documentation
Diagnostic cardiology supplies catalog
PDF
|
2.35 MB
DigiTrax XT Patient Cable (Lead Set) - Philips