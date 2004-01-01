Søgeord

Adjustable Grip Sensor Infant/Pediatric, 2 Pack

Sensor

Find lignende produkter

Contains two reusable adjustable infant/pediatric grips. Designed for infant or pediatric patients. Compatible with the 9399A Sensor.

Kontakt os

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 2/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Pediatric, Infant
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Precess, Magnitude, 4500
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 9399A, 9399B
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.150 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 2/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 2/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Pediatric, Infant
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Precess, Magnitude, 4500
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 9399A, 9399B
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.150 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.