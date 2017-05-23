Søgeord

Microstream® Filterline®, CapnoLine® H 4m Infant

Capnography

Find lignende produkter

Microstream® etCO2 Filterline®, CapnoLine® H, nasal, infant, 4m (25)

Kontakt os

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Brochure (3)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes with any Microstream monitor
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.104 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 25 filterlines
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Microstream
Tube Length
  • 4.0 m (13.1')
Patient Application
  • Neonatal/Infant
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Long Term
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes with any Microstream monitor
Product Category
  • Gas
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Microstream
Tube Length
  • 4.0 m (13.1')
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes with any Microstream monitor
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.104 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 25 filterlines
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Microstream
Tube Length
  • 4.0 m (13.1')
Patient Application
  • Neonatal/Infant
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Long Term
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Jeg forstår

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Jeg forstår
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.