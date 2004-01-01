Non-MRI wireless keyboard and mouse for the Expression Information Portal. Includes keyboard, mouse, batteries, and USB wireless adapter. English language only. Optional Wireless keyboard and mouse for the Expression IP5 865471.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Jeg forstår
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Jeg forstår
Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.