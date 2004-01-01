Søgeord

Genius 2 disposable probe covers (CE marked)

Temperature accessories

Find lignende produkter

The Genius 2 disposable temperature probe covers are designed for use with the Tympanic Temperature Probe 989803180831 on SureSigns VS3/VS4 and EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitors and the Tympanic Temperature module.

Kontakt os

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863071/T02, 863072/T02, 863283/T02, 866149, 863359
Product Category
  • Temperature accessories
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 6 bars of 16 covers per box. 22 boxes in total = 2112 covers per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 2 years
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863071/T02, 863072/T02, 863283/T02, 866149, 863359
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863071/T02, 863072/T02, 863283/T02, 866149, 863359
Product Category
  • Temperature accessories
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 6 bars of 16 covers per box. 22 boxes in total = 2112 covers per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 2 years
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.