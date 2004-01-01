Søgeord

NIBP Cuff, Single Lumen Adult Long

Non-Invasive Blood Pressure

Circumference range 27.5- 36.0 cm. For use with 989803183221 Expression MR Standard NIBP hose.

Unit of Measure
  • 10/Box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expresssion MR200
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803183221 Expression MR Standard NIBP hose
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Size
  • Extra Long
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

