The HeartStart MRx carry cases and accessory pouches are designed to hold your essential monitoring and defibrillation supplies and accessories. Both hard and soft cases include side carry bags and a back pouch.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Jeg forstår
|Unit of Measure
|
|Color
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Package Weight
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Color
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Color
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Package Weight
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Jeg forstår
Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.