Disposable caps for temporal scanner thermometer. For all patient types. 1000 per pack
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Jeg forstår
|Packaging Unit
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Package Weight
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Package Weight
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Jeg forstår
Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.