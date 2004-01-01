Søgeord

Temporal Thermometer Disp. Caps

Disposable caps for temporal scanner thermometer. For all patient types. 1000 per pack

Packaging Unit
Product details
Packaging Unit
  • 1,000/pack
Unit of Measure
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • CS
Use with Philips Equipment
  • IntelliVue MP5 and SureSigns patient monitors
Package Weight
  • 1.642 lbs
Minimum Shelf Life
  • N/A
