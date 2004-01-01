Søgeord

FlexTEMP II Sensor

Temperature

Find lignende produkter

Reusable Temperature Sensor for esophageal, rectal, and axillary application. The FlexTEMP II sensor can be used for measuring surface and body temperature. This sensor is designed to be used with the FlexTEMP System, Jacket.

Kontakt os

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Replaces Product
  • 989803162531
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803178181 FlexTEMP System Jacket
Package Weight
  • 1 kg
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Replaces Product
  • 989803162531
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803178181 FlexTEMP System Jacket
Package Weight
  • 1 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Jeg forstår

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Jeg forstår
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.