Søgeord

Universal Gating Interface

MR Patient Care

Find lignende produkter

Connects cardiac output of Expression monitors to any MRI system that has its own wired gating cable or wireless interface feature and systems with vector gating (15ft / 4.57m).

Kontakt os

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Length
  • 15 ft.
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
  • 866120 (Expression MR200)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Length
  • 15 ft.
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
  • 866120 (Expression MR200)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • Yes

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.