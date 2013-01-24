Hjemmeside
Mainstream EtCO2 Airway Adapter, Adult/Pediatric

Mainstream

EtCO2 Airway Adapter, Adult/Pediatric

Mainstream monitoring is an ideal choice for intubated patients. It provides a non-diverting, crisp, accurate CO2 waveform with no time delay, and does not require use of a scavenger system to collect anesthesia gases. Because patient secretions or high humidity do not contaminate the sensor, it is a preferred choice for these patient conditions or environments. Mainstream EtCO2 sensor uses a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with continual and automatic validated calibration information.

Specifikationer

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .018 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 adapter
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Mainstream
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Intubated and Non-Intubated

