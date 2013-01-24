Hjemmeside
Respironics External Flow Sensor Cable

Respironics Trilogy EV300

External Flow Sensor Cable

This cable connects the Trilogy EV300 ventilator external flow sensor to the patient circuit for measurement of gas flow rate.

