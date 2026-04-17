Product Category
IBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
863065, 863066, 863068, 863087, 863088, M3536M, M3002A, M8102A, M3535A, M8105AT, M8105A, M3536A, M3015B, M3015A
Product Type
Reusable Pressure Transducer
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
.665 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
10 sets per bag
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
CPJ840J6