Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
IBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M1006B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1312A, M3014A, M3016A, 863065, 863066, 863068, M1350B, M1350C, M1353A, M3015B, M3015A
Product Type
Reusable Pressure Transducer
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.907 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 each
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None