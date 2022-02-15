Søgeord

Ny

dS MSK Coil S 1.5T

MR coil

Find lignende produkter

SmartWorkflow for MSK applications is powered by the dS MSK S (dStream MSK Small) Breeze coil. It delivers efficient workflow and high throughput with excellent image quality through a lightweight coil design and ease of positioning for MSK and other applications. dS MSK S can be used alone or in combination with MSK M to scan a wide range of anatomies (shoulder, knee, wrist, foot, and ankle), from adult to pediatric. Moreover, system architecture allows dS MSK S coil to be used for MSK examinations while the dS NeuroSpine coils are still present, connected and actively decoupled or can be combined with dS NeuroSpine coil for performing HeadNeck examinations or imaging smaller organs like prostate in combination with posterior coil. Feet first exams for most MSK studies are supported with the dS MSK S coil.

Kontakt os

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifikationer

Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 19 cm
Weight
  • 0.74 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 39 cm * 21 cm * 3 cm
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 19 cm
Weight
  • 0.74 kg
See all specifications
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 19 cm
Weight
  • 0.74 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 39 cm * 21 cm * 3 cm
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.