Mounting plate with attached adhesive. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module with an iOS device that is not compatible with our provided cases or your personal iOS device case. Contains one mounting plate.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Jeg forstår
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Jeg forstår
Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.