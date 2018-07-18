The TorqMax sheath grip accessory is intended for use in providing ergonomic grip on outer support sheaths, dilator sheaths and Philips laser sheaths. There are no known potential adverse events associated specifically with the TorqMax.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
• Contoured polymer shell with soft over-mold construction designed for comfortable user interface
• Provides mechanical advantage to more easily rotate the body of an associated sheath
• Distributes forces along the sheath body to aid in sheath advancement
Easy side-loading
Easy side-loading
Loads quickly and easily from the side – permitting easy removal or
repositioning during procedures
Flexible sizing
Flexible sizing
One size spans a wide variety of sheath outer diameters – from 11.9F to 22.5F
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.