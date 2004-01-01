Safe connections

This cuff does not use Luer connectors, which the FDA and other leading organizations have said can pose a significant safety hazard. Moreover, the cuff's design helps to prevent misconnections between blood pressure devices and other medical accessories such as feeding tubes, catheters, IV tubing and needleless IV ports.1 1. Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”