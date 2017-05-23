Philips M1941A extension cable is an 8-pin to 8-pin input connector. It is 2.0 m (6.56 ft) long is compatible with a wide variety of Philips products. It is not manufactured with natural rubber latex.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Cable Length
|
|Number of Pins
|
|Sensor Compatibility
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Cable Length
|
|Number of Pins
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Cable Length
|
|Number of Pins
|
|Sensor Compatibility
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.