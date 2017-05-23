Søgeord

Multifunction Infant Electrode Pads Plus

Pads

Disposable infant multifunction pads with plug-style connector for manual defibrillators.

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M1724A, M2475B, M3500B, M4735A, M5500B, M3535A, M3536A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Medtronic Physio-Control LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, 20, and 500 defibrillators; Zoll 1200, 1400, 1600 and M-series defibrillators
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Pads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .553 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 case = 5 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M3508A
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Infant
Recommended Patient Weight
  • &lt; 10 kg
Conductor Surface Area
  • 32 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.2 m (3.9')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 15° - 35°C (59° - 95°F)
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

