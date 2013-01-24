HeartStart HS1 Trainer

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
HeartStart Trainer comes with nylon carrying case, one set of Adult Training Pads and one External Manikin Adapter Strip for use with standard manikins.
Weight
2 lbs. with batteries
lb
Training Scripts
Eight preconfigured scripts based on common training scenarios
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.