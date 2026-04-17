Intellivue MP80/90 Dual Screen Wall Mounts

VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-32 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm for two flat screens; Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately