IntelliVue MP90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva with Dual Display

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP80/90 with dual screens on a Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Anesthesia Machine.

Features
Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-08 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; Mounting Kit for positioning CPU on right side of Anesthesia Machine; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Vent Arm Down Post Mount for 1 or 2 FMS; Horizontal Channel Mounts for both AGM and G5

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

