Hjemmeside
Philips - Klik her for at navigere til hjemmesiden

Søgeord

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Keyboard Mount

Mounting solution

Find lignende produkter

Learn more about the options available to mount a keyboard on an IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system wall mount.

Kontakt os
Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Keyboard Mount

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-85 Includes: Keyboard Mounting Angle with hook and loop fastener to secure keyboard. Can optionally accept 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate WM-0023-39, or 17" (43.2) Keyboard Plate WM-0010-60. Both plates allow a keyboard to be attached using hook and loop fastener strip (included).*

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180
  • *Shown on VHM and M Series mounts.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand