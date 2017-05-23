By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX p/n: AG-0019-11 Kit Includes;
12" x 12" (30.5 x 30.5 cm) M-Series® Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm); Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Display Mounting Bracket; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aisys
To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit:
GCX P/N: AG-0019-40
G5 Stack Mount
