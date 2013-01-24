Hjemmeside
Philips - Klik her for at navigere til hjemmesiden

Søgeord

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Fabius GS Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Find lignende produkter

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Fabius GS Anesthesia Machine.

Kontakt os

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Fabius GS ... || 1
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Fabius GS Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Fabius GS Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; counterweight kit.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS T... || 1
IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0021-100 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP40/50. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Horizontal Channel Mount for G5 Monitor.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand