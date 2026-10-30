IntelliVue MP20/30 ITD Variable Height Wall Mount

Height, adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. HA.2036.903 and ITD part no. HA.2037.903 Kits include: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2036.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2037.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)