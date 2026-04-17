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IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 Philips Rail Mount
IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 Philips Rail Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 Philips Rail Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about rail mounting options M8040A.
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M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
Features
M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail
10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.**
Disclaimer
*The device weight should not exceed the recommended rail limits. Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.
**The device weight should not exceed the recommended rail limits.
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