GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.
IntelliVue MP20/30: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP20/30; allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP20/30.
