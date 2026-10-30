IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display

The configuration shown requires:GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel; GCX P/N: WM-0010-67:Keyboard flush mount. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-25: 36"(900mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 28-32 lbs (12.7-14.5 kg), 12" (305mm) vertical travel.