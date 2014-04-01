By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Fixed Wall Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0069-02 Kit Includes: Fixed mount attaches to rear of Charging Station; mounts Charging Station flush against wall; compatible with GCX Vertical Channels; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station... || 1
InvelliVue Cableless Charging Station: Pivot Arm Wall Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0069-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5mm) M-Series Pivot Arm for Charging Station. Allows lateral positioning and swivel of the Charging Station (tilt is not adjustable). Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers, and a 'pass-through' channel slide; mounting adapter for bottom of Charging Station; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.