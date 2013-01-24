By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Avalon FM40/50: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
GCX p/n: PH-0065-25 Kit includes: Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustment; FM40/50 mounting adapter;
Molded storage bin with compartments for gel bottle, printouts, and transducers; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately.
