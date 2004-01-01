SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint; includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.