Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint;
includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
