Flat Screen Mount Mounting solution

Flat Screen Mount GCX VHM-25™ Angled Extension Channel Mount Kit

Mounting solution

Learn more about GCX VHM-25™ Angled Extension Channel Mount Kit.

Features
GCX P/N: WS-0008-04 Kit includes: Small profile - space saving design; smooth continuous surface with minimal seams for easy cleaning; tilt/swivel adjustment; portrait/landscape adjustment; 75/100 mm VESA compatible; 5-20 lb / 2.3-9.1 kg weight capacity; 12"/30.5 cm height adjustment; 20"/50.8 cm maximum horizontal reach; product weight: 6.4 lbs/2.9 kg.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • *Wall Channel sold separately.

