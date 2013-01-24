Hjemmeside
IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX500/MX550 ITD Variable Height Wall Mounting for MX550

Mounting solution

Learn more about the height adjustable arms available for Philips Intellivue MX500 monitors.

Height adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. HA.2250.903 and ITD part no. HA.2251.903 Kits include: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length L300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2250.903) and L400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2251.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX550. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 8 kg / 17,6 lbs; maximum load: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; maximum load tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also the possibility to mount a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner

ITD part no. HA.2252.903 and ITD part no. HA.2253.903 Kits include: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length L300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2252.903) and L400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2253.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX550. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 8 kg / 17,6 lbs; maximum load: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; maximum load tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm

ITD part no. HA.2254.903 and ITD part no. HA.2255.903 Kits include: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length L300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2254.903) and L400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2255.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX550. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 8 kg / 17,6 lbs; maximum load: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; maximum load tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. HA.2256.903 and ITD part no. HA.2257.903 Kits include: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length L300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2256.903) and L400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2257.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX550. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 8 kg / 17,6 lbs; maximum load: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; maximum load tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. HA.2266.903 and ITD part no. HA.2267.903 Kits include: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length L300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2266.903) and L400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2267.903); extension: length L350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX550. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 8 kg / 17,6 lbs; maximum load: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; maximum load tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner

ITD part no. HA.2268.903 and ITD part no. HA.2269.903 Kits include: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length L300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2268.903) and L400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2269.903); extension: length L350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX550. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 8 kg / 17,6 lbs; maximum load: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; maximum load tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm

ITD part no. HA.2270.903 and ITD part no. HA.2271.903 Kits include: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length L300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2270.903) and L400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2271.903); extension: length L350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX550. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 8 kg / 17,6 lbs; maximum load: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; maximum load tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel

ITD part no. HA.2272.903 and ITD part no. HA.2273.903 Kits include: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length L300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2272.903) and L400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2273.903); extension: length L350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX550. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 8 kg / 17,6 lbs; maximum load: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; maximum load tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and extension: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

