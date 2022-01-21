Søgeord

Ny

Multi Nuclei - Abdomen

Seamless integration of Multi Nuclei

Find lignende produkter

Adding multi-nuclei to your Philips 3.0T MR system opens a window of research into other nuclei, in search of metabolic and functional information. Thanks to a seamless integration onto the 3.0T platform, multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy become part of your daily clinical workflow. Multi-nuclei imaging or spectroscopy can be run and reconstructed directly from the standard user interface. The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. Reconstruction and viewing of multi-nuclei images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Benefit from improved signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and simplified spectra¹, by combining body coil decoupling with a transmit-receive surface coil.

Kontakt os

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1 in 31P and 13C spectroscopy, compared to non-decoupled results.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.